KK Modi University Celebrates First Convocation with Emphasis on Innovation and Education Excellence
KK Modi University celebrated its inaugural convocation, marking a major milestone since its foundation in 2015. The event highlighted the university's commitment to innovation and global education standards, with addresses from notable dignitaries emphasizing the institution's role in nurturing confident and capable future leaders.
India
- India
KK Modi University marked a significant milestone by celebrating its first Convocation Ceremony at Hotel Roman Park, Durg. The event was attended by notable dignitaries, including the Governor of Chhattisgarh, Shri Ramen Deka, and Dr. Bina Modi, Chairperson of Modi Enterprises.
During the ceremony, the speakers praised the university's commitment to innovation and global education standards. Dr. Bina Modi emphasized the fulfillment of her late husband's vision to provide world-class education. Charu Modi, Chancellor, highlighted KKMU's role as a launchpad for future leaders.
KK Modi University continues to set benchmarks in providing industry-aligned education. Over 60 students were awarded degrees, many of whom secured positions in prestigious organizations. The university also offers international collaborations and emphasizes practical industry experience for a holistic learning environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
