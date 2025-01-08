British Universities Exit Elon Musk's X Amid Misinformation Concerns

British universities are increasingly retreating from Elon Musk's social media platform X, citing its role in spreading misinformation and inciting racial tensions last year.

A recent Reuters survey found that many universities have reduced their presence on X, while others have completely exited, following academics who have abandoned the platform. The move highlights growing concerns about the reliability and safety of X.

The withdrawal is part of a broader trend among public institutions, as many adjust their communication strategies to focus on effective audience engagement. While some continue to post on X, others are exploring alternative platforms as viable communication channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)