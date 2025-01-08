Empowering Women and Literacy: Latur's Innovative Plaque Initiative

The district administration in Latur has introduced a novel approach to bolster women's empowerment by encouraging households to display plaques with the names of female family members. This initiative aims to foster respect and acknowledgment of women's roles in society.

During a district-level meeting, Collector Varsha Thakur Ghuge emphasized the critical need for universal literacy and urged educators and the general public to participate actively in the New India Literacy Programme. The programme targets individuals over 15, seeking to improve literacy rates across the district.

Anmol Sagar, Zilla Parishad's CEO, acknowledged the initial challenges faced by the literacy initiative but noted its growing success. Efforts include tailored educational programs in local dialects for tribal and remote communities, ensuring inclusivity. A rally was held to raise awareness about the importance of literacy.

