Empowering Women and Literacy: Latur's Innovative Plaque Initiative

The Latur district administration advocates plaques on homes bearing the names of female family members to enhance women's empowerment. In a related effort, the district promotes literacy for those over 15, focusing on local dialect education in tribal areas. The New India Literacy Programme gains momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:20 IST
The district administration in Latur has introduced a novel approach to bolster women's empowerment by encouraging households to display plaques with the names of female family members. This initiative aims to foster respect and acknowledgment of women's roles in society.

During a district-level meeting, Collector Varsha Thakur Ghuge emphasized the critical need for universal literacy and urged educators and the general public to participate actively in the New India Literacy Programme. The programme targets individuals over 15, seeking to improve literacy rates across the district.

Anmol Sagar, Zilla Parishad's CEO, acknowledged the initial challenges faced by the literacy initiative but noted its growing success. Efforts include tailored educational programs in local dialects for tribal and remote communities, ensuring inclusivity. A rally was held to raise awareness about the importance of literacy.

