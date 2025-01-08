Peon Arrested for Attempted Assault on Schoolgirl in Madhya Pradesh

A private school in Rajgarh district, Madhya Pradesh, faces scrutiny after a peon allegedly attempted to assault a Class V student. The police arrested the suspect following the incident, which occurred in Machalpur town on Monday.

According to the victim's complaint, the 31-year-old peon misled her by telling her the principal had summoned her to the third floor. Once there, he attempted to assault her in a room. The brave student managed to flee and report the incident.

The accused was charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The school management responded promptly by expelling the peon. They also shared the CCTV footage with the victim's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)