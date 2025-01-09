Gujarat Implements Guidelines on Children's Mobile Phone Usage
The Gujarat government is introducing guidelines to limit children's use of mobile phones and social media, aiming to promote healthier habits. This decision follows a previous resolution banning phones in primary schools and aligns with global moves like Australia's restrictions on social media for minors.
In a bid to promote healthier lifestyle habits among children, the Gujarat government announced new guidelines on Thursday to limit mobile phone and social media usage in young audiences.
The state aims to redirect children's focus towards physical activities and academics, State Minister of Education Prafful Panseriya revealed during a press briefing.
This initiative follows a prior government resolution banning mobile phones in primary schools, which will now be strictly enforced. The decision mirrors international trends, as seen in Australia's recent social media ban for children under 16.
