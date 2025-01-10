AICTE's NEAT 4.0: Revolutionizing Education with AI-Powered Mentoring

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), under the Ministry of Education, has endorsed the Intercell Career Mentoring Program as a pivotal initiative for student development. The program integrates AI-powered tools and industry mentors to align career guidance with both Indian and global standards.

Intercell offers a virtual platform facilitating one-on-one mentorship with senior industry professionals. Its tools include Mentor Match, InstaResume, Talent Finder, and Skill Assessment, enhancing students' career readiness. NEAT 4.0, officially launched at AICTE headquarters, marked a significant step in bridging the educational and industry skill gap.

The program highlights its commitment to accessibility and inclusivity, particularly for students from underprivileged backgrounds. With a focus on emerging fields like Biomedical Engineering and Space Technology, NEAT 4.0 seeks to make advanced EdTech solutions widely available, fostering employability and skill enhancement among students.

