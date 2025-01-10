Left Menu

AICTE's NEAT 4.0: Revolutionizing Education with AI-Powered Mentoring

The AICTE has evaluated the Intercell Career Mentoring Program as an integral component in enhancing students' placement readiness through AI-driven tools. Launched under the NEAT 4.0 scheme, this initiative provides industry mentoring to bridge the skills gap, emphasizing accessibility and inclusivity for all students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 15:43 IST
AICTE's NEAT 4.0: Revolutionizing Education with AI-Powered Mentoring
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), under the Ministry of Education, has endorsed the Intercell Career Mentoring Program as a pivotal initiative for student development. The program integrates AI-powered tools and industry mentors to align career guidance with both Indian and global standards.

Intercell offers a virtual platform facilitating one-on-one mentorship with senior industry professionals. Its tools include Mentor Match, InstaResume, Talent Finder, and Skill Assessment, enhancing students' career readiness. NEAT 4.0, officially launched at AICTE headquarters, marked a significant step in bridging the educational and industry skill gap.

The program highlights its commitment to accessibility and inclusivity, particularly for students from underprivileged backgrounds. With a focus on emerging fields like Biomedical Engineering and Space Technology, NEAT 4.0 seeks to make advanced EdTech solutions widely available, fostering employability and skill enhancement among students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025