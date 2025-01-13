King Charles to Honor Auschwitz Liberation in Poland Visit

King Charles of Britain will visit Poland this month, attending ceremonies to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz's liberation, Buckingham Palace announced Monday. He will participate in a commemoration service on January 27 at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial.

The visit marks Charles' fifth to Poland, where over 1.1 million people perished during World War Two. The king will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and members of the Krakow community during his visit. Prior to the trip, Charles is scheduled to host Holocaust education groups at Buckingham Palace.

As part of his tribute, King Charles will light a candle in memory of Holocaust victims and more recent genocide victims. He will also witness the demonstration of an innovative AI platform that allows students to interact with Holocaust survivors. The event will conclude with a musical performance based on the testimonies of British Holocaust survivors.

(With inputs from agencies.)