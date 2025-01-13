Empowering Assam's Youth: A Vision for the Future

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed optimism about the potential of the state's youth to shape its future. Speaking on Monday, Sarma highlighted ongoing government efforts to equip students with skills in fields like AI, robotics, and quantum physics.

Addressing 1,517 students in his Jalukabri constituency, Sarma underscored the importance of staying relevant in a rapidly evolving professional landscape. He revealed that a semiconductor project in Jagiroad, worth Rs 27,000 crore, will soon provide numerous opportunities for the state's youth.

The Chief Minister urged students to dream big and be productive, aligning with the needs of the fourth industrial revolution. Sarma also conveyed his wishes for the Bhogali Bihu festival, highlighting his consistent efforts to recognize student achievements since 2001.

