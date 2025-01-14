Left Menu

Kerala CM Criticizes UGC's Draft Regulations

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes the Central Government and the UGC for their draft regulations that allegedly undermine state universities' autonomy. He argues that these regulations, seen as destabilizing, may erode the credibility of public higher education systems and push for more privatization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 14-01-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 14:19 IST
Kerala CM Criticizes UGC's Draft Regulations
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sharply criticized the new draft regulations released by the University Grants Commission (UGC), accusing them of undermining the autonomy of state-run universities. The CM articulated his concerns at an international conclave on higher education.

Vijayan contends that the regulations, which threaten to centralize control over state universities, jeopardize the spirit of autonomy intended by legislative assemblies. He insists that the UGC is overstepping by encroaching on state rights, especially in appointing Vice Chancellors, thereby diminishing public confidence in these institutions.

The CM emphasizes that such moves could lead to a collapse of India's publicly funded education system, paving the way for an influx of private institutions. He urged the central government and UGC to respect state government rights and maintain higher education standards without destabilizing efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025