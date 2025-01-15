Left Menu

GEMS to Launch Innovative School in Dubai

GEMS Education announces the opening of its latest school, GEMS School of Research and Innovation, in Dubai Sports City in August 2025. The school promises cutting-edge technology and exceptional facilities, aimed at delivering a pioneering educational experience focusing on AI, emotional well-being, and global challenges.

Updated: 15-01-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 10:58 IST
GEMS Education has unveiled plans for its most avant-garde institution, the GEMS School of Research and Innovation, slated to open in Dubai Sports City by August 2025. Drawing on 65 years of educational expertise, the school aims to integrate technological innovation and cutting-edge facilities to deliver a remarkable educational experience.

Prominent figures in British education have endorsed the new school, which is set to redefine the teaching landscape in the region. The school emphasizes hand-picked educators, advanced AI technology, and a curriculum that places students' well-being at its core, offering a holistic development opportunity.

With a diverse and forward-thinking academic program, students will engage with emerging fields like artificial intelligence, esports, and robotics alongside traditional arts and sports subjects. Prominent partnerships with industry leaders will offer students real-world learning experiences aimed at nurturing future leaders and innovators.

