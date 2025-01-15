Digicel Restores Connectivity Amidst Haiti's Struggles

Digicel, a major internet provider in Haiti, announced that it has partially restored its network after experiencing significant service disruptions caused by a fire near the capital. According to a top executive, the outages affected connectivity across the nation.

Jean-Philippe Brun, Digicel's Haiti director, expressed confidence that the situation is improving, with one of the three vital fiber-optic links already reconnected. Other connections are expected to follow suit shortly. This development comes as both Digicel and state-run NATCOM stay at the forefront of internet services in the Caribbean nation.

Furthermore, Port-au-Prince, Haiti's capital, remains embroiled in conflict with armed gangs, further complicating essential service operations. In recent months, infrastructure has been unstable due to protests and power shutdowns at key facilities, prompting inhabitants to rely on alternative energy sources.

