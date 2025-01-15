Left Menu

Digicel Restores Connectivity Amidst Haiti's Struggles

Digicel has partially restored its internet services in Haiti after a fire disrupted the network. The interruption affected services nationwide, but efforts are underway to re-establish full connectivity. The capital, Port-au-Prince, faces challenges due to armed conflicts and recent power outages, impacting overall infrastructure stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 23:14 IST
Digicel Restores Connectivity Amidst Haiti's Struggles

Digicel, a major internet provider in Haiti, announced that it has partially restored its network after experiencing significant service disruptions caused by a fire near the capital. According to a top executive, the outages affected connectivity across the nation.

Jean-Philippe Brun, Digicel's Haiti director, expressed confidence that the situation is improving, with one of the three vital fiber-optic links already reconnected. Other connections are expected to follow suit shortly. This development comes as both Digicel and state-run NATCOM stay at the forefront of internet services in the Caribbean nation.

Furthermore, Port-au-Prince, Haiti's capital, remains embroiled in conflict with armed gangs, further complicating essential service operations. In recent months, infrastructure has been unstable due to protests and power shutdowns at key facilities, prompting inhabitants to rely on alternative energy sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025