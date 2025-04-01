Left Menu

India's Swift 'Operation Brahma' Aids Myanmar Earthquake Recovery

India has launched 'Operation Brahma' to assist Myanmar after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake. An NDRF team, along with resources, is deployed for rescue efforts in Mandalay City. Six aircraft and five Indian Naval ships have delivered aid. The operation reflects India's prompt response to regional crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 23:01 IST
NDRF team in Myanmar (File photo/ X@NDRFHQ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has swiftly deployed resources and a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team to Myanmar following a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake on March 28, 2025. The initiative, dubbed 'Operation Brahma,' aims to assist the earthquake-stricken nation through comprehensive humanitarian aid and rescue operations, the NDRF confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

The deployed team arrived in Nay Pyi Taw on March 29, proceeding to Mandalay City, which faced severe structural damage. In collaboration with Myanmar's Fire Services, the NDRF is undertaking Search and Rescue operations, focusing on building collapse sites, with 16 bodies recovered as of April 1, while efforts to find survivors continue.

India's response, as the First Responder, exemplifies a full-fledged governmental commitment to regional crises. The Ministry of External Affairs reported that six aircraft and five Indian Naval ships have already delivered 625 MT of humanitarian aid, with India ready to provide further assistance as required. Operation Brahma underscores India's readiness to address natural disasters effectively in neighboring regions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

