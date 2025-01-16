Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal High School Stabbing in Slovakia

An 18-year-old student fatally stabbed two people at a high school in northern Slovakia, leaving another critically injured. The attack occurred in Spisska Stara Ves. The suspect, who targeted a teacher and two students, was detained by police. National leaders have expressed condolences and called for preventive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bratislava | Updated: 16-01-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 20:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Slovakia

In a tragic event, an 18-year-old student fatally stabbed two individuals at a high school in northern Slovakia, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The incident took place in Spisska Stara Ves, a small town near the Polish border, with one more person critically injured. The suspect fled initially but was swiftly apprehended by police following the attack.

Authorities have identified the victims as a deputy principal and a student. Prominent figures like President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico have voiced their condolences and called for unity in tackling such violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

