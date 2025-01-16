Tragedy Strikes: Fatal High School Stabbing in Slovakia

In a tragic event, an 18-year-old student fatally stabbed two individuals at a high school in northern Slovakia, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The incident took place in Spisska Stara Ves, a small town near the Polish border, with one more person critically injured. The suspect fled initially but was swiftly apprehended by police following the attack.

Authorities have identified the victims as a deputy principal and a student. Prominent figures like President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico have voiced their condolences and called for unity in tackling such violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)