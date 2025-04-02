Energy Facilities Under Fire: Impact of Russian Attacks in Ukraine
Russian attacks have damaged critical energy facilities in Ukraine's Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions. President Zelenskiy reported that a drone and artillery fire disrupted electricity for 4,000 users. A pause in attacks was agreed with the U.S., but accusations of violations continue. Moscow denies calls for a ceasefire.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian attacks have severely impacted energy facilities in Ukraine's Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Wednesday. The northeastern Sumy region witnessed a drone hitting a substation, while artillery fire disrupted a power line in the central Dnipropetrovsk area. These actions resulted in nearly 4,000 consumers losing access to electricity, according to Zelenskiy, who shared the details on social media platform X.
Despite an agreement with the United States to pause attacks on each other's energy infrastructure, Ukraine and Russia continue to exchange accusations of violating the supposed truce. The situation remains tense as diplomatic efforts to stabilize the energy sector are met with skepticism from both sides.
While the U.S. has urged a total ceasefire, Moscow has so far resisted these calls, maintaining military pressure on critical energy nodes. The ongoing infrastructure attacks threaten the stability and security of energy supplies, adding complexity to the regional geopolitical landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- energy
- attacks
- Zelenskiy
- infrastructure
- ceasefire
- Sumy
- Dnipropetrovsk
- electricity
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate as Israeli Airstrikes Hit Gaza Amidst Fragile Ceasefire
Renewed Tensions: Israel's Airstrikes Shatter Gaza Ceasefire
Hamas warns that Israel's new attacks in Gaza breach the ceasefire and put the fate of the hostages in jeopardy, reports AP.
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Strikes Shake Fragile Ceasefire
Renewed Conflict: Israel and Hamas Clash Amid Stalled Ceasefire Talks