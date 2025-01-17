Left Menu

Meta's Community Notes: A New Era for Organic Content Management

Meta has introduced Community Notes, a system similar to one used on X, for organic content on its platforms. The feature will roll out in the U.S. over the coming months, excluding paid ads and starting with significant changes in handling political content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 07:32 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 07:32 IST
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is set to launch 'Community Notes' for organic content, similar to a system used on Elon Musk's platform, X. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, this feature will not extend to paid advertisements upon its rollout later this year.

The Community Notes system will initially apply to organic content, which refers to unpaid posts on Meta platforms. The report, based on internal communication from a Meta employee to advertisers, also mentioned that aspects of this program might evolve, potentially excluding brand and influencer posts from Community Notes at the outset.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed the ongoing transition to Community Notes in the United States, emphasizing that the system is subject to continuous evaluation and improvement. This shift marks Meta's departure from its U.S. fact-checking program, as the social media giant adjusts its strategy ahead of the upcoming U.S. presidential inauguration.

