Intellectual Integrity Under Threat at Premier Universities
The Congress has raised concerns about the diminishing intellectual integrity at premier universities, blaming the influence of RSS's conspiracy theories. Allegations include new UGC rules promoting campus politicking and compromising academic quality. Objections to recent policies and professorship regulations highlight fears of educational decline.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 11:18 IST
- Country:
- India
The Congress has voiced apprehension about the deteriorating intellectual integrity in prestigious universities, attributing it to the RSS's influence through conspiracy theories and name-calling.
Citing a media report, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized a discussion on journalist Ashok Shrivastav's book 'Modi vs Khan Market Gang', held at Delhi University, which was attended by the Vice Chancellor.
The Congress has also condemned new UGC rules, claiming they promote non-serious politicking and jeopardize academic freedom and quality through increased contractual positions and central oversight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
