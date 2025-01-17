Uniting the Youth: I.I.M.U.N's National Impact

India's International Movement to Unite Nations (I.I.M.U.N.), a nonprofit organization established in 2011 by Rishabh Shah, serves as a powerful platform for youth leadership and public affairs. Engaging with more than 100,000 schools in over 220 cities and 35 countries, I.I.M.U.N. aims to cultivate conscientious citizens and spread the idea of India.

On January 16, 2025, I.I.M.U.N. hosted a National Youth Day celebration at Bal Gandharv Auditorium in Mumbai, drawing 750 students from 65 schools, with over 30,000 additional viewers tuning in online. The event featured India's Chief of Defense Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan, who praised the organization's efforts and recalled Swami Vivekananda's teachings, stating that the youth are the torchbearers of the future.

The occasion was marked by a speech from I.I.M.U.N. founder Rishabh Shah, a conversation between Gen Chauhan and Shah, and contributions from notable figures including Ajay Piramal and singer Shaan. Amber Fatima, a rising leader within the organization, delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks, illustrating the impact of I.I.M.U.N.'s work on India's youth.

