Tragic Trend: Student Suicides in Kota

An 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Odisha was found dead in his hostel room in Kota, marking the third student suicide in the city this year, police reported on Friday.

Authorities confirmed that no suicide note was recovered from the room. The tragic event took place in Ambedkar Colony, Vigyan Nagar area on Thursday night.

According to sources, Abhijeet Giri had been attending coaching classes for the NEET exam in Kota since April 2024. The discovery was made when a mess worker attempted to deliver food around 8 pm and received no response, prompting a forced entry alongside other hostellers.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Lal Singh Tanwar noted that upon gaining access, they found the student hanging from a ceiling fan.

Police say preliminary investigations reveal no apparent reason for the suicide, as the student attended classes regularly and performed well academically. Sadly, this incident echoes other recent student suicides in Kota, a major hub for coaching centers, with 17 reported cases in 2024 alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)