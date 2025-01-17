U.S. Expands Medicare Drug Price Negotiations
The U.S. government announces the addition of 15 more drugs, including Ozempic and Rybelsus, to the Medicare price negotiation list. Drug companies have until February 28, 2025, to decide on participation. The list features key medications like Trelegy Ellipta, Xtandi, and Pomalyst.
In a significant move, the U.S. government has revealed the selection of 15 additional drugs for direct price negotiations under Medicare. The list, which includes well-known medications such as Ozempic and Rybelsus, marks the second cycle of the Medicare pricing initiative aimed at reducing drug costs.
Among the newly selected drugs are Trelegy Ellipta, Xtandi, and Pomalyst, providing a comprehensive approach to address escalating prescription prices. Pharmaceutical companies with a drug on this list have until February 28, 2025, to decide whether to partake in these negotiations.
Additional drugs featured in Medicare's negotiation list include Janumet, Janumet XR, Otezla, and Vraylar. This initiative underscores the ongoing efforts by the U.S. government to make prescription drugs more affordable for the American public.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pharmaceutical Revelations: IPOs, Price Hikes, and Regulatory Wins
Nikki Glaser gets Golden Globes, 'Ozempic's biggest night,' underway. Zoe Saldana wins 1st award
Navigating Ethical Waters: Spotlight on U.S. Government Ethics Official
Zlata Pharma Unveils Wellness Products with a Vision for Goa on India's Pharmaceutical Map
Healthcare Headlines: From COVID-19 to New Pharmaceutical Ventures