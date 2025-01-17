U.S. Expands Medicare Drug Price Negotiations

In a significant move, the U.S. government has revealed the selection of 15 additional drugs for direct price negotiations under Medicare. The list, which includes well-known medications such as Ozempic and Rybelsus, marks the second cycle of the Medicare pricing initiative aimed at reducing drug costs.

Among the newly selected drugs are Trelegy Ellipta, Xtandi, and Pomalyst, providing a comprehensive approach to address escalating prescription prices. Pharmaceutical companies with a drug on this list have until February 28, 2025, to decide whether to partake in these negotiations.

Additional drugs featured in Medicare's negotiation list include Janumet, Janumet XR, Otezla, and Vraylar. This initiative underscores the ongoing efforts by the U.S. government to make prescription drugs more affordable for the American public.

(With inputs from agencies.)