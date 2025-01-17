Left Menu

Blessings for Furry Friends: Madrid's Pet Celebration

In Madrid, pets, including dogs, cats, parrots, and even a chicken, gathered at a church to receive blessings from a priest during the feast of Saint Anthony the Abbot. This event celebrates Saint Anthony, known for his animal-related miracles, and underscores the special bond between people and their pets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:19 IST
Blessings for Furry Friends: Madrid's Pet Celebration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a heartwarming annual tradition, pet owners in Madrid queued outside a church with their beloved animals, including dogs, cats, parrots, and a chicken, awaiting blessings from a Catholic priest. The event marked the feast of Saint Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of animals, celebrated for his miracles involving creatures.

On the steps of the Church of St Anthony, 87-year-old priest Angel Garcia performed the blessing by sprinkling holy water on the pets, wishing them good health and happiness. Numerous parishioners displayed images of their pets on phone screens to be blessed, showcasing the importance of the ritual.

Participants like Milagros Hernandez expressed joy in having their pets blessed, while Chris Ludlow, an expatriate teacher, highlighted the tradition as a testament to the familial bond felt with animals. This cherished celebration bridges faith and affection for animals, reinforcing their roles within families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025