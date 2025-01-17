Blessings for Furry Friends: Madrid's Pet Celebration

In a heartwarming annual tradition, pet owners in Madrid queued outside a church with their beloved animals, including dogs, cats, parrots, and a chicken, awaiting blessings from a Catholic priest. The event marked the feast of Saint Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of animals, celebrated for his miracles involving creatures.

On the steps of the Church of St Anthony, 87-year-old priest Angel Garcia performed the blessing by sprinkling holy water on the pets, wishing them good health and happiness. Numerous parishioners displayed images of their pets on phone screens to be blessed, showcasing the importance of the ritual.

Participants like Milagros Hernandez expressed joy in having their pets blessed, while Chris Ludlow, an expatriate teacher, highlighted the tradition as a testament to the familial bond felt with animals. This cherished celebration bridges faith and affection for animals, reinforcing their roles within families.

(With inputs from agencies.)