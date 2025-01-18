Left Menu

Revolutionizing Education: Uttarakhand's Modern Madrasa Initiative

The Uttarakhand Waqf Board is launching its first modern madrasa, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Modern Madrasa, incorporating general education under NCERT alongside Arabic and Sanskrit. Located in Dehradun, it will start classes in March. The initiative aims to modernize several madrasas, offering streamlined, uniform education.

Dehradun | Updated: 18-01-2025 17:53 IST
The Uttarakhand Waqf Board has embarked on a groundbreaking venture with the state's first modern madrasa, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Modern Madrasa, expected to start functioning in March. The madrasa breaks new ground by integrating general education under the NCERT curriculum, with optional Sanskrit and Arabic courses.

Positioned strategically in the Muslim Colony of Dehradun, this initiative cost the board around Rs 50 lakh. The institution aims to draw in students from about ten nearby madrasas, providing them with enhanced infrastructure like well-furnished classrooms and advanced teaching tools, according to Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams.

The ambitious plan involves modernizing up to 10 madrasas by year-end, ensuring superior educational experiences. Despite some resistance within the Muslim community, efforts include engaging Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to bring all madrasas under centralized management for consistency. The Waqf Board also aims to employ ex-army personnel as physical instructors to promote fitness and patriotism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

