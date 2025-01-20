Tamil Nadu Challenges Proposed UGC Regulations, Citing Threats to State Autonomy

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin is challenging new draft regulations proposed by the University Grants Commission (UGC), stating that they are at odds with the state's educational policies. In his communication to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Stalin called for an immediate withdrawal of the draft.

Stalin also reached out to the chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states, urging them to pass resolutions similar to Tamil Nadu's, which objects to the draft guidelines set for 2025. He emphasized that the regulations threaten the autonomy of state universities by centralizing power at the federal level.

The regulations propose nationwide entrance exams for universities, which Stalin argues are impractical and could disproportionately harm disadvantaged groups. He continues to stress that state governments play a crucial role in selecting Vice-Chancellors and preserving the diversity of India's educational landscape.

