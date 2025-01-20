Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Challenges Proposed UGC Regulations, Citing Threats to State Autonomy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has urged the Union Education Minister to withdraw draft UGC regulations that he claims threaten the autonomy of state universities. He calls for a united stance among non-BJP states, emphasizing potential negative impacts on academic standards and state autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:21 IST
Tamil Nadu Challenges Proposed UGC Regulations, Citing Threats to State Autonomy
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin is challenging new draft regulations proposed by the University Grants Commission (UGC), stating that they are at odds with the state's educational policies. In his communication to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Stalin called for an immediate withdrawal of the draft.

Stalin also reached out to the chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states, urging them to pass resolutions similar to Tamil Nadu's, which objects to the draft guidelines set for 2025. He emphasized that the regulations threaten the autonomy of state universities by centralizing power at the federal level.

The regulations propose nationwide entrance exams for universities, which Stalin argues are impractical and could disproportionately harm disadvantaged groups. He continues to stress that state governments play a crucial role in selecting Vice-Chancellors and preserving the diversity of India's educational landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025