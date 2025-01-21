Rahul Gandhi Champions Justice for BPSC Aspirants Amid Alleged Exam Paper Leak Scandal
Rahul Gandhi has accused the BJP-ruled states of allowing frequent exam paper leaks, depriving youth of their rights. After visiting protesting BPSC aspirants in Patna, he vowed to address their concerns in Parliament. Gandhi emphasized the demands for re-examination and justice amid allegations of irregularities and police brutality.
Rahul Gandhi has criticized the BJP-led state governments over the recurring issue of exam paper leaks, which he claims are robbing the youth of their rights. During a visit to the site of ongoing protests in Patna against the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam irregularities, Gandhi pledged to raise the concerns of affected aspirants in Parliament.
Gandhi shared a video on his YouTube channel detailing his interaction with the protesting students, who outlined the intricate details of the alleged exam scams. He highlighted the challenges faced by candidates, including viral leaks on social media and the resultant pitfalls of normalization and scaling processes that jeopardize employment prospects.
Denouncing the violent police actions against the peaceful protesters, Gandhi stressed the need for justice and re-examinations across 28 implicated examination centers. He assured students of his commitment to echo their demands on the national stage, framing the issue as a widespread problem affecting aspiring youth across the country.
