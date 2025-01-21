NMC Proposes New Eligibility Norms for Medical Educators

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has unveiled draft regulations that could reshape the landscape of medical education. These changes focus on broadening the eligibility for non-teaching consultants, specialists, and medical officers to become assistant and associate professors in medical colleges.

Under the proposed rules, professionals holding a postgraduate medical degree and a minimum of four years of experience in a 220-bedded teaching or non-teaching government hospital could ascend to professorial roles. This marks a shift from previous regulations that required two years of experience in larger hospitals.

The draft regulations also address eligibility for diploma holders and senior consultants meeting specific criteria to assume professor roles. NMC encourages stakeholders to review the draft and provide feedback before the guidelines are finalized.

