EU Expresses Concern Over U.S. WHO Withdrawal Plan
The European Union has voiced its concern about President Trump's announcement to withdraw from the World Health Organization. The EU hopes the decision is under review, urging the U.S. administration to reconsider before finalizing the withdrawal.
The European Union has raised alarms over U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement regarding plans to exit the World Health Organization. A spokesperson revealed these concerns during a press briefing on Tuesday.
The European Commission called the decision concerning and expressed hope that the U.S. might rethink their stance before any formal withdrawal is completed. EU officials emphasize the importance of the WHO amid the ongoing global health challenges.
With the backdrop of a global pandemic, the EU underscores the critical role of international cooperation and dialogue, hoping the U.S., a major player in global health, remains part of the organization.
