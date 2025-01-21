Left Menu

Scandal in Chittorgarh: Teachers Dismissed Over Objectionable Videos

Two educators in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh were dismissed after videos of inappropriate conduct were shared online. Following a probe, the District Education Officer confirmed their involvement in misconduct, leading to their removal under state rules. The incident tarnished the image of local governance and education standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:30 IST
Scandal in Chittorgarh: Teachers Dismissed Over Objectionable Videos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, two teachers including a principal in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, have been dismissed from their positions following the release of contentious videos on social media.

The incident has raised serious questions about governance and ethical standards within the educational sector, prompting a swift investigation by local authorities.

The District Education Officer of Chittorgarh confirmed their dismissal due to significant breaches of conduct, based on video evidence reportedly captured via a hidden camera within the school premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025