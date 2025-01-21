Scandal in Chittorgarh: Teachers Dismissed Over Objectionable Videos
Two educators in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh were dismissed after videos of inappropriate conduct were shared online. Following a probe, the District Education Officer confirmed their involvement in misconduct, leading to their removal under state rules. The incident tarnished the image of local governance and education standards.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:30 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking development, two teachers including a principal in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, have been dismissed from their positions following the release of contentious videos on social media.
The incident has raised serious questions about governance and ethical standards within the educational sector, prompting a swift investigation by local authorities.
The District Education Officer of Chittorgarh confirmed their dismissal due to significant breaches of conduct, based on video evidence reportedly captured via a hidden camera within the school premises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Church of England Faces Leadership Crisis Amid Scandal
A Chronicle of Leadership: Archbishop Justin Welby's Resignation Amid Scandal
BJP Accuses Kejriwal: Unveiling the 'Sheesh Mahal' Scandal
Najib Razak's House Arrest Bid Gains Traction Amid Corruption Scandal
Pet Boarding Nightmare: Canine Abuse Scandal in Maharashtra