Odisha's Educational Transformation: Paving the Path to a Developed India

The National Education Policy, 2020 is seen as a transformative blueprint to modernize India's education system, according to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. At a recent national workshop, Majhi highlighted the policy's role in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'viksit Bharat' or developed India.

The policy, which Majhi announced will be implemented in Odisha from the next academic year, aims to fortify the state's educational infrastructure and improve primary education quality. One significant aspect is the enhanced use of technology in education, marking a shift towards digital learning platforms.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan praised Odisha's efforts, calling it a model for national educational reforms. With the establishment of new schools under the PM-SHRI initiative and additional focus on vocational and AI education, Odisha looks to significantly overhaul its educational landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)