Left Menu

Jamia's Admission Policy in Question: The OBC Debate

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from Jamia Millia Islamia regarding a PIL filed by Satyam Singh, challenging the exclusion of OBC students from its civil services coaching academy. The PIL argues that Jamia's policy is discriminatory and should include OBC students as per UGC guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:20 IST
Jamia's Admission Policy in Question: The OBC Debate
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has demanded a response from Jamia Millia Islamia about its admissions policy for OBC students in the civil services coaching academy. The issue was brought up in a PIL by Satyam Singh, claiming that the current policy unfairly restricts OBC non-creamy layer students.

During the hearing, the court issued notices to both Jamia Millia Islamia and the University Grants Commission (UGC), based on Singh's assertions that Jamia's policy contravenes UGC guidelines. The guidelines, he argued, require benefits extended to OBC and economically weaker sections as well.

The court discussed the legal obligations of a statutory university in adhering to UGC mandates. Although the court noted the absence of EWS provisions in the guidelines, it asked if Jamia, with UGC funding, should indeed accommodate OBC students under its free coaching scheme. The case is set for a subsequent hearing on February 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025