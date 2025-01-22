Jamia's Admission Policy in Question: The OBC Debate

The Delhi High Court has demanded a response from Jamia Millia Islamia about its admissions policy for OBC students in the civil services coaching academy. The issue was brought up in a PIL by Satyam Singh, claiming that the current policy unfairly restricts OBC non-creamy layer students.

During the hearing, the court issued notices to both Jamia Millia Islamia and the University Grants Commission (UGC), based on Singh's assertions that Jamia's policy contravenes UGC guidelines. The guidelines, he argued, require benefits extended to OBC and economically weaker sections as well.

The court discussed the legal obligations of a statutory university in adhering to UGC mandates. Although the court noted the absence of EWS provisions in the guidelines, it asked if Jamia, with UGC funding, should indeed accommodate OBC students under its free coaching scheme. The case is set for a subsequent hearing on February 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)