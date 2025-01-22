Tragedy Strikes Kota: Rising Suicide Cases Among Aspiring Engineers and Doctors

The academic city of Kota, renowned for its coaching centers, was jolted by two suicides occurring within mere hours of each other.

First, NEET aspirant Ashfa Sheikh, aged 24, from Gujarat, ended her life despite preparations for medical exams. Her case left authorities searching for answers, with no note found to explain her tragic decision.

Not long after, an 18-year-old JEE candidate from Assam, overwhelmed perhaps by the pressure of exams, took a similar tragic step in his hostel. The authorities, now under scrutiny, probe both events and aim to find solutions to prevent further such incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)