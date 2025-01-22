Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Kota: Rising Suicide Cases Among Aspiring Engineers and Doctors

The coaching hub of Kota witnessed two suicides within two hours, adding to six cases already reported in January. Both were aspirants for medical and engineering exams. Despite anti-suicide measures, stress appears to drive these tragedies. Authorities are investigating the absence of suicide notes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:39 IST
Tragedy Strikes Kota: Rising Suicide Cases Among Aspiring Engineers and Doctors
  • Country:
  • India

The academic city of Kota, renowned for its coaching centers, was jolted by two suicides occurring within mere hours of each other.

First, NEET aspirant Ashfa Sheikh, aged 24, from Gujarat, ended her life despite preparations for medical exams. Her case left authorities searching for answers, with no note found to explain her tragic decision.

Not long after, an 18-year-old JEE candidate from Assam, overwhelmed perhaps by the pressure of exams, took a similar tragic step in his hostel. The authorities, now under scrutiny, probe both events and aim to find solutions to prevent further such incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025