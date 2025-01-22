Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Turkish Ski Resort: 79 Lives Lost in Devastating Blaze

A tragic fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in Turkey claimed 79 lives and injured dozens. Eleven people, including local officials, were detained. Survivors recounted harrowing escapes, and numerous funerals took place. The incident, amid the winter tourism season, has led to a national mourning day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:02 IST
Tragedy Strikes Turkish Ski Resort: 79 Lives Lost in Devastating Blaze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Eleven people have been detained in Turkey following a catastrophic fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in the Kartalkaya ski resort of the Bolu mountains, which claimed 79 lives and injured dozens, according to Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc.

Those detained include a deputy mayor and several officials linked to the hotel's operations. Survivors described desperate efforts to escape from the 12-storey hotel during the fire, which started on the restaurant floor, engulfing the building in flames.

The tragedy prompted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to declare a national day of mourning. The incident, occurring at the height of the winter tourism season, has sent shockwaves across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025