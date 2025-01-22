Tragedy Strikes Turkish Ski Resort: 79 Lives Lost in Devastating Blaze

Eleven people have been detained in Turkey following a catastrophic fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in the Kartalkaya ski resort of the Bolu mountains, which claimed 79 lives and injured dozens, according to Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc.

Those detained include a deputy mayor and several officials linked to the hotel's operations. Survivors described desperate efforts to escape from the 12-storey hotel during the fire, which started on the restaurant floor, engulfing the building in flames.

The tragedy prompted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to declare a national day of mourning. The incident, occurring at the height of the winter tourism season, has sent shockwaves across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)