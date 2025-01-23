Tragic Incident at Anantapur College: Student's Untimely Demise

In a heart-wrenching incident, a student from Narayana Junior College in Anantapur has died by suicide, as confirmed by local authorities. The first-year intermediate student had just returned from Sankranti holidays on Thursday morning.

At approximately 11:55 am, during class hours, the young boy unexpectedly exited the classroom and leaped from the third floor of the building. College management swiftly transferred him to a nearby hospital, where medical professionals declared him deceased.

The entire unfortunate episode was caught on CCTV, showing the student calmly leaving his bench and proceeding with the tragic act. The police are now investigating the situation, taking a formal complaint from the bereaved family to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)