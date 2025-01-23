Left Menu

BPSC Exam Controversy: Protests, Debarments, and Results Unveiled

The Bihar Public Service Commission announced the results of its 70th Integrated Competitive Examination amid protests over alleged irregularities. Thirteen candidates were banned for unfair practices, while a fresh exam was ordered following a question paper leak controversy. Protests had erupted demanding examination cancellations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:38 IST
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) faced controversy following the announcement of the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination results amid statewide protests against alleged irregularities.

Amid the chaos, BPSC barred 13 candidates for three years due to unfair practices. Of particular note, 11 were involved in disruptions at the Bapu Pariksha Parisar center in Patna. Additional penalties were imposed on candidates for impersonation and unfounded accusations against the commission.

Despite government dismissals of a question paper leak claim, a new exam was arranged for over 12,000 candidates. Public demand for cancellation was intense, with Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor joining the protests, highlighted by fasting at Gandhi Maidan in solidarity with protestors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

