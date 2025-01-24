Left Menu

Teachers Suspended Over Social Media Comments Stir Controversy

Two government school teachers in a district have been suspended, and two more have been issued notices for posting objectionable comments about religion and the government on social media. The District Magistrate directed the Basic Education Officer to take action, leading to investigations and subsequent suspensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 24-01-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 11:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two government school teachers have been suspended, and two others have been issued notices over social media posts deemed objectionable for their comments on religion and government policies, according to an official announcement on Friday.

District Magistrate Anunay Jha instructed Basic Education Officer Pradeep Kumar Sharma to take decisive action. Following the directive, Sharma confirmed the suspensions after the teachers' comments captured administrative attention.

An inquiry revealed that Assistant Teachers Haredam Gautam and Abdul Haq Khan made the controversial remarks. Both were suspended following official confirmation. Meanwhile, Assistant Teachers Harendra Gautam and Devendra Nath face ongoing investigations regarding similar allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

