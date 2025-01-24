Left Menu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Blesses Girls with a Gift on Balika Diwas

On Balika Diwas, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited a girls' school in Dharamshala and announced a gift for each student. He emphasized improving education quality and boosting student confidence. Additionally, hundreds of teaching vacancies have been filled to enhance the educational system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamsala | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:37 IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Dharamshala on Balika Diwas, announcing a gift of Rs 1000 for each of the 351 enrolled students. He expressed a commitment to revolutionizing the state's educational system while drawing from his own experiences in government schooling.

Highlighting the challenges faced by students, Sukhu articulated a plan to boost their confidence, ensuring no child is left behind in receiving quality education. During his visit, he also engaged with students to better address their needs and toured the Boys' Senior Secondary School in Dharamshala for a facilities review.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur highlighted efforts to enhance educational infrastructure by filling vacant teaching positions and promoting staff. Furthermore, he mentioned initiatives like exposure visits for students and teachers, and an upcoming international trip for 50 top-performing students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

