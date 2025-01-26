Left Menu

ABUTA Rallies Against UGC's Controversial Draft Guidelines

The All Bengal University Teachers Association (ABUTA) criticizes UGC's draft recommendations on VC appointments, terming it an attack on university autonomy. ABUTA opposes the centralization of power, challenges the removal of mandatory PhD requirements, and fears compromised academic quality in teacher recruitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-01-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:54 IST
ABUTA Rallies Against UGC's Controversial Draft Guidelines
  • Country:
  • India

The All Bengal University Teachers Association (ABUTA) has voiced strong opposition to recent draft guidelines by the University Grants Commission (UGC) regarding the appointment of vice-chancellors. ABUTA claims these recommendations encroach upon the academic autonomy of universities.

ABUTA spokesperson Goutam Maity revealed that the UGC guidelines shift the power of appointing vice-chancellors to the Chancellor for state universities and to the President, the Visitor for central universities. This move, Maity argued, strips away the role and input of other key stakeholders, including state and university representatives, aligning with the agenda of the central government led by the BJP.

The association also raised concerns over the new rules concerning teacher recruitment in higher education institutions, which diminish the necessity of a PhD. ABUTA fears this will lower teaching standards and negatively impact students. Meanwhile, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar defends the guidelines for promoting a multidisciplinary approach, emphasizing contributions over rigid qualifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025