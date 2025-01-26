ABUTA Rallies Against UGC's Controversial Draft Guidelines

The All Bengal University Teachers Association (ABUTA) has voiced strong opposition to recent draft guidelines by the University Grants Commission (UGC) regarding the appointment of vice-chancellors. ABUTA claims these recommendations encroach upon the academic autonomy of universities.

ABUTA spokesperson Goutam Maity revealed that the UGC guidelines shift the power of appointing vice-chancellors to the Chancellor for state universities and to the President, the Visitor for central universities. This move, Maity argued, strips away the role and input of other key stakeholders, including state and university representatives, aligning with the agenda of the central government led by the BJP.

The association also raised concerns over the new rules concerning teacher recruitment in higher education institutions, which diminish the necessity of a PhD. ABUTA fears this will lower teaching standards and negatively impact students. Meanwhile, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar defends the guidelines for promoting a multidisciplinary approach, emphasizing contributions over rigid qualifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)