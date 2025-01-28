Political Turmoil in Serbia: High-Profile Resignation Amidst Protests

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic is reportedly preparing to resign, according to Tanjug news agency. This development represents the most significant departure amid ongoing widespread protests across the nation.

The protests, driven by a mix of students, teachers, and laborers, began after a tragic roof collapse at a Novi Sad railway station, which resulted in 15 deaths.

Protesters accuse populist President Aleksandar Vucic's government of systemic corruption. The administration has yet to comment on Vucevic's anticipated resignation.

