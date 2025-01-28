Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Serbia: High-Profile Resignation Amidst Protests

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic plans to resign, marking the highest-ranking departure amid widespread anti-government protests. These demonstrations were sparked by a deadly accident at a railway station, leading citizens to accuse President Aleksandar Vucic's administration of corruption. Student and labor groups have been prominently involved.

Milos Vucevic Image Credit: Wikipedia

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic is reportedly preparing to resign, according to Tanjug news agency. This development represents the most significant departure amid ongoing widespread protests across the nation.

The protests, driven by a mix of students, teachers, and laborers, began after a tragic roof collapse at a Novi Sad railway station, which resulted in 15 deaths.

Protesters accuse populist President Aleksandar Vucic's government of systemic corruption. The administration has yet to comment on Vucevic's anticipated resignation.

