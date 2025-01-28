State vs. Center: UGC Regulations' Controversy

The draft University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations for 2025 have come under fire, with Tamil Nadu's Higher Education Minister, Govi Chezhiaan, urging their immediate withdrawal. Chezhiaan alleged that the regulations threaten to diminish the state's autonomy by shifting more power to the governors, who serve as Chancellors, over higher education affairs.

Echoing concerns of governmental overreach, Chezhiaan accused the central government, led by the BJP, of trying to consolidate control over state universities. He emphasized that the authority to appoint Vice Chancellors should rest with elected state governments, rather than being centralized in the hands of the governors.

Vowing staunch opposition, Chezhiaan called on students and parents to express their disapproval, and revealed that Chief Minister M K Stalin has reached out to leaders of nine states to rally against the proposed changes. Chezhiaan contended that the new regulations threaten the integrity of the state education system.

