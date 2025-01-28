State vs. Center: UGC Regulations' Controversy
Tamil Nadu's Higher Education Minister, Govi Chezhiaan, urges withdrawal of the draft UGC regulations 2025, claiming they infringe on state rights by empowering governors in university administration. Chezhiaan accuses the central government of overreach and seeks support from other states in opposing the measures.
- Country:
- India
The draft University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations for 2025 have come under fire, with Tamil Nadu's Higher Education Minister, Govi Chezhiaan, urging their immediate withdrawal. Chezhiaan alleged that the regulations threaten to diminish the state's autonomy by shifting more power to the governors, who serve as Chancellors, over higher education affairs.
Echoing concerns of governmental overreach, Chezhiaan accused the central government, led by the BJP, of trying to consolidate control over state universities. He emphasized that the authority to appoint Vice Chancellors should rest with elected state governments, rather than being centralized in the hands of the governors.
Vowing staunch opposition, Chezhiaan called on students and parents to express their disapproval, and revealed that Chief Minister M K Stalin has reached out to leaders of nine states to rally against the proposed changes. Chezhiaan contended that the new regulations threaten the integrity of the state education system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pathways to Progress: Enhancing Georgia's Higher Education for a Modern Workforce
Karnataka Minister Criticizes UGC's Draft Regulations on Higher Education
Vineet Joshi Assumes Charge as Secretary of Department of Higher Education
AI in Higher Education: Challenges, Opportunities, and the Future
Govt approves 8th Pay Commission for revising salaries of central government employees: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.