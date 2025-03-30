Central Government Extends AFSPA in Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh Amid Security Concerns

The Central government announced on Sunday an extension of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in certain areas of Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh. This decision follows a comprehensive review of the prevailing law and order situation.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) confirmed that the AFSPA extension would take effect in specified regions starting April 1, 2025. In Manipur, the entire state is declared a 'disturbed area' under AFSPA, except for 13 police stations across five districts, emphasizing a strategic approach to security.

The move comes as Manipur grapples with ongoing ethnic violence and remains under the President's Rule since February. In Nagaland, several districts, along with specific police station jurisdictions, are also affected by the extension, echoing similar steps in Arunachal Pradesh. The MHA assures continuous assessment of security dynamics to decide future actions.

