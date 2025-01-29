Left Menu

Global Aid Freeze Sparks Worldwide Humanitarian Crisis

The U.S. aid freeze under President Trump affects global humanitarian efforts, halting critical programs and causing disruptions worldwide. This pause threatens healthcare, food, and shelter provisions for millions, with field hospitals shutting down and lifesaving drugs becoming inaccessible, potentially for 90 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 00:28 IST
Global Aid Freeze Sparks Worldwide Humanitarian Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Field hospitals in Thai refugee camps and landmine clearance initiatives are under threat as President Trump considers substantial cuts to U.S. foreign aid. The 90-day pause by USAID to ensure alignment with 'America First' has alarmed aid groups globally reliant on U.S. support.

Humanitarian organizations warn of severe disruptions in food, shelter, and healthcare services if the freeze turns permanent. The U.S., providing 42% of global aid, is a significant player in these efforts. Clinics for Myanmar refugees lost funding, though emergency food aid waivers were later granted for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

The freeze impacts drug supplies for diseases like HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis, affecting millions worldwide. Organizations like the World Food Program and USAID partners face chaos, seeking alternative solutions to navigate the funding pause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025