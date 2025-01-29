Global Aid Freeze Sparks Worldwide Humanitarian Crisis

Field hospitals in Thai refugee camps and landmine clearance initiatives are under threat as President Trump considers substantial cuts to U.S. foreign aid. The 90-day pause by USAID to ensure alignment with 'America First' has alarmed aid groups globally reliant on U.S. support.

Humanitarian organizations warn of severe disruptions in food, shelter, and healthcare services if the freeze turns permanent. The U.S., providing 42% of global aid, is a significant player in these efforts. Clinics for Myanmar refugees lost funding, though emergency food aid waivers were later granted for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

The freeze impacts drug supplies for diseases like HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis, affecting millions worldwide. Organizations like the World Food Program and USAID partners face chaos, seeking alternative solutions to navigate the funding pause.

(With inputs from agencies.)