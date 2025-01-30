Tiny Detectives: How Infants Decipher Linguistic Clues

Sydney University researchers have uncovered compelling evidence that babies as young as four months are adept at linking visual cues with auditory sounds, significantly earlier than once believed. A study in Developmental Science highlights this discovery and suggests it might open avenues for preventing language delays.

Contrary to former beliefs that perceptual attunement in infants occurs between six and twelve months, researchers found that this ability starts as early as four months. This age is critical as babies navigate a buffet of sounds, discerning subtle differences even in languages they have not been exposed to.

The experimental findings showed that four-month-olds could associate sounds from made-up mini-languages with visual cues, pointing to their early adaptability to language learning. These insights challenge traditional perceptions and raise questions about bilingual development and voicing recognition at this tender age.

