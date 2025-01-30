Left Menu

MPSC Exam Paper Scam Under Probe: Pune Police Investigate Viral Audio

Pune police are investigating a viral audio clip where an aspirant is allegedly asked to pay Rs 40 lakh for an MPSC exam paper. MPSC assured that all papers are secure and urged candidates to remain focused and undistracted. The investigation was prompted by the organization's complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:55 IST
MPSC Exam Paper Scam Under Probe: Pune Police Investigate Viral Audio
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pune police have launched an investigation into a viral phone call recording, in which an exam aspirant is reportedly asked to pay Rs 40 lakh for a Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam question paper.

The MPSC, while clarifying that all question papers are secure, emphasized the importance of candidates focusing on their preparation ahead of the Group B joint examination scheduled for February 2, 2024.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nikhil Pingle stated that the police are probing the alleged call, following the MPSC's request for an investigation after becoming aware of the audio clip.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025