MPSC Exam Paper Scam Under Probe: Pune Police Investigate Viral Audio
Pune police are investigating a viral audio clip where an aspirant is allegedly asked to pay Rs 40 lakh for an MPSC exam paper. MPSC assured that all papers are secure and urged candidates to remain focused and undistracted. The investigation was prompted by the organization's complaint.
Pune police have launched an investigation into a viral phone call recording, in which an exam aspirant is reportedly asked to pay Rs 40 lakh for a Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam question paper.
The MPSC, while clarifying that all question papers are secure, emphasized the importance of candidates focusing on their preparation ahead of the Group B joint examination scheduled for February 2, 2024.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nikhil Pingle stated that the police are probing the alleged call, following the MPSC's request for an investigation after becoming aware of the audio clip.
