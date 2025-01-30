Governor vs. Government: Clash Over University Appointment Process in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has called on the state government to retract its notice for forming a search committee tasked with selecting the new vice-chancellor for Madurai Kamaraj University. The governor alleged that the UGC chairman's nominee was intentionally left out of the panel, challenging the validity of the notification.

In his capacity as the chancellor of the university, Governor Ravi emphasized that the legitimate committee he constituted included representatives approved by the university's Act of 1965 and UGC regulations of 2018, both upheld by the Supreme Court. His committee comprised nominees from the chancellor, syndicate, senate, and notably, the UGC chairman.

The Raj Bhavan's release highlighted a Supreme Court ruling stipulating that ignoring UGC regulations during the V-C appointment process leads to invalidity. Hence, the governor insisted that the state safeguard procedural integrity by ensuring UGC representation in the search committee notification.

(With inputs from agencies.)