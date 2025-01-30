Left Menu

Governor vs. Government: Clash Over University Appointment Process in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi urged the state government to amend its notice for selecting a new vice-chancellor for Madurai Kamaraj University, insisting that the UGC chairman's nominee must be included. The exclusion of this nominee was deemed contrary to UGC regulations and a Supreme Court judgment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:31 IST
Governor vs. Government: Clash Over University Appointment Process in Tamil Nadu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has called on the state government to retract its notice for forming a search committee tasked with selecting the new vice-chancellor for Madurai Kamaraj University. The governor alleged that the UGC chairman's nominee was intentionally left out of the panel, challenging the validity of the notification.

In his capacity as the chancellor of the university, Governor Ravi emphasized that the legitimate committee he constituted included representatives approved by the university's Act of 1965 and UGC regulations of 2018, both upheld by the Supreme Court. His committee comprised nominees from the chancellor, syndicate, senate, and notably, the UGC chairman.

The Raj Bhavan's release highlighted a Supreme Court ruling stipulating that ignoring UGC regulations during the V-C appointment process leads to invalidity. Hence, the governor insisted that the state safeguard procedural integrity by ensuring UGC representation in the search committee notification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025