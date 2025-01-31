Left Menu

Educational Institute Founder Arrested for Repeated Assault

The founder of an educational institute in Thane has been arrested for allegedly raping a teacher repeatedly. The victim accused Rameshchandra Mishra, who also took Rs 6 lakh from her for employment, of sexual assault since 2015. Mishra's arrest follows multiple complaints against him and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 31-01-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 10:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 54-year-old founder of an educational institute in Thane has been arrested on charges of repeatedly raping a teacher, police confirmed on Friday.

Rameshchandra Shobnath Mishra was detained on Thursday night, according to senior inspector Guljarilal Fadtare of the Sri Nagar police station. The victim, a 42-year-old teacher, alleged that Mishra extorted Rs 6 lakh to secure her job and had sexually assaulted her since 2015, promising permanent employment.

The teacher approached authorities after several other staff members also lodged complaints of harassment against Mishra and others. Mishra's arrest is linked to the most recent complaint against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

