Justice in Kasganj: Authorities Rally to Support Gangrape Survivor

A harrowing case has emerged in Kasganj district, where a 16-year-old gangrape survivor recorded her statement in court on Tuesday. This follows the arrest of eight suspects in connection with the brutal assault, a police official confirmed.

Authorities have stepped up their response by initiating property attachment proceedings for the two absconding accused under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The crime, which occurred on April 10, involved three men raping the girl and a series of robberies, including a forced UPI transfer.

Efforts continue with the administration providing financial aid and boosted security measures for the survivor and her family. The community remains on high alert as the police intensify their search for the remaining suspects, emphasizing a commitment to justice and victim support.

(With inputs from agencies.)