Left Menu

Justice in Kasganj: Authorities Rally to Support Gangrape Survivor

In Kasganj, a 16-year-old gangrape survivor's case has led to eight arrests. The administration has provided financial aid, security, and initiated property attachment for absconding suspects. Ongoing investigations include DNA testing and efforts to ensure the safety of the survivor and witnesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasganj | Updated: 15-04-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:13 IST
Justice in Kasganj: Authorities Rally to Support Gangrape Survivor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A harrowing case has emerged in Kasganj district, where a 16-year-old gangrape survivor recorded her statement in court on Tuesday. This follows the arrest of eight suspects in connection with the brutal assault, a police official confirmed.

Authorities have stepped up their response by initiating property attachment proceedings for the two absconding accused under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The crime, which occurred on April 10, involved three men raping the girl and a series of robberies, including a forced UPI transfer.

Efforts continue with the administration providing financial aid and boosted security measures for the survivor and her family. The community remains on high alert as the police intensify their search for the remaining suspects, emphasizing a commitment to justice and victim support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025