UGC Draft Sparks Controversy in West Bengal

West Bengal's Education Minister, Bratya Basu, has expressed concerns over recent draft regulations by the University Grants Commission (UGC), claiming they threaten the autonomy of higher educational institutions in the state. Basu accused the UGC of aligning with BJP policies in these new regulations.

The draft, known as the UGC 2025 regulations, outlines new standards for teacher appointments and academic staff promotions. In response, the state education department has set up an eight-member committee to review and provide recommendations on these proposals.

Basu further alleged that the UGC aims to negate the state's effort to appoint the chief minister as the chancellor of state universities. This move, according to Basu, contradicts India's long-standing tradition of pluralism, as it centralizes power and diminishes state participation in vice-chancellor appointments.

