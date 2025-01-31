Kerala School Tragedy Sparks Urgent Investigation

In a significant response to the tragic death of a young student, Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, has instructed the Director of General Education to thoroughly investigate the case. The 14-year-old boy's suicide, allegedly due to ragging at a Kochi school, has prompted calls for immediate action and legal reforms if necessary.

The minister took to Facebook to emphasize the zero-tolerance policy against harmful activities in schools. He asserted that any wrongdoing would be rooted out, and institutions involved would face strict consequences. This statement followed a mother's distressing claim that her son's suicide resulted from brutal treatment in a Thiruvaniyoor CBSE school.

As the police and child welfare authorities launch investigations, community leaders call for transparency and justice. Despite school denials, the persistent demands for a scientific probe underline the urgency to uncover the truth and prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)