Left Menu

Delhi Extends Teacher Contracts to Address School Pupil-Teacher Ratio

The Directorate of Education in Delhi has extended the contractual agreements of upper primary and elementary teachers to address the pupil-teacher ratio. The extension, effective until March 2026, affects teachers in various schools, focusing on re-engagement based on student enrollment and performance records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 23:34 IST
Delhi Extends Teacher Contracts to Address School Pupil-Teacher Ratio
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to address the pupil-teacher ratio in government schools, the Directorate of Education in Delhi has decided to extend the contractual agreements of upper primary and elementary teachers by one year, until March 2026.

The extension applies to teachers across the Department of Education, Schools of Specialized Excellence (SOSE), and Municipal Corporation of Delhi schools. Positions will be prioritized within the same schools but may be transferred within districts based on enrollment demands.

Re-engagement will be denied to teachers with adverse performance or attendance records unless explicitly approved. District Project Officers are directed to issue new agreements and offer letters to ensure continuity in teaching resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025