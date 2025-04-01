Delhi Extends Teacher Contracts to Address School Pupil-Teacher Ratio
The Directorate of Education in Delhi has extended the contractual agreements of upper primary and elementary teachers to address the pupil-teacher ratio. The extension, effective until March 2026, affects teachers in various schools, focusing on re-engagement based on student enrollment and performance records.
In an effort to address the pupil-teacher ratio in government schools, the Directorate of Education in Delhi has decided to extend the contractual agreements of upper primary and elementary teachers by one year, until March 2026.
The extension applies to teachers across the Department of Education, Schools of Specialized Excellence (SOSE), and Municipal Corporation of Delhi schools. Positions will be prioritized within the same schools but may be transferred within districts based on enrollment demands.
Re-engagement will be denied to teachers with adverse performance or attendance records unless explicitly approved. District Project Officers are directed to issue new agreements and offer letters to ensure continuity in teaching resources.
