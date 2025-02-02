Left Menu

India's Educational Revolution: Expanding Medical and Tech Horizons

The 2025-26 Union Budget plans to add 10,000 medical seats and expand IIT infrastructure by 6,500, aiming to reduce the exodus of students abroad. Education experts laud these developments as pivotal to enhancing India's healthcare education and positioning the nation as a global knowledge hub.

The recent Union Budget announcement has sparked significant interest among education stakeholders. The government plans to add 10,000 additional medical college seats next year and expand infrastructure at five IITs to accommodate 6,500 more students. This initiative aims to curb the outflow of medical students to other countries by improving domestic opportunities.

Prateek Maheshwari from the India Edtech Consortium highlighted the current disparity in medical education availability, with a notable preference for urban over rural areas. He emphasized the importance of addressing this imbalance to reinforce the healthcare sector and meet the rising demand for medical education.

However, experts warn that merely increasing physical infrastructure is insufficient. As Preety Kumar from Amrop India noted, a focus on enhancing faculty quality is crucial for developing robust educational programs. The commitment to digital education and research fellowships is also seen as vital in transforming India into a global knowledge and innovation hub.

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

