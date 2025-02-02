Controversy in Bahraich: 90 Madrasas Face Recognition Cancellation Over APAAR ID Compliance
The local authorities in Bahraich have urged the Uttar Pradesh government to revoke the recognition of 90 madrasas for failing to generate APAAR IDs. The move follows the guidelines of the 'one nation, one student' initiative. Notices have also been issued to 24 secondary schools for non-compliance.
The authorities in Bahraich have recommended action against 90 madrasas, urging the Uttar Pradesh government to cancel their recognition due to non-compliance with APAAR ID requirements. This recommendation falls under the broader 'one nation, one student' initiative aimed at creating unique digital identities for students nationwide.
District minority welfare officer Sanjay Mishra revealed that despite persistent reminders, these madrasas made zero progress in generating the requisite IDs. Out of 301 recognised madrasas, only 17 have started the compliance process, prompting the push for cancellation.
Similarly, the secondary education department has identified 24 schools in breach of compliance. Under the APAAR initiative of the National Education Policy 2020, all students must secure the 12-digit ID to centralize academic credentials essential for accessing government programs.
