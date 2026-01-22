Tribunal Awards Rs 1 Crore to Family of Slain Uttar Pradesh Constable

In a significant ruling, a Delhi tribunal has awarded a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of Dinesh Kumar, a 37-year-old Uttar Pradesh police constable, who tragically lost his life in a road accident in Aligarh last year.

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, under Presiding Officer Pooja Agarwal, held the insurance company liable for the full compensation amount as it failed to offer any statutory defence. Despite the insurer's claim of false vehicle implication, the tribunal affirmed the involvement of the insured vehicle based on an eyewitness testimony and police chargesheet.

Highlighting Kumar's role as the sole earning member of his family, the tribunal awarded compensation under various heads, including Rs 97.38 lakh for loss of dependency. The insurer's defence of initial FIR discrepancies and lack of evidence was notably dismissed by the tribunal, which based its decision on the preponderance of probability.

